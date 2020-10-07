December 12, 1937 – October 3, 2020

James Lawrence Vining, a longtime resident of Garden City in St. Mary Parish, passed away at the age of 82 in the afternoon hours of Saturday, October 3, 2020.

James was born on December 12, 1937 in Grove, TX, and was the third of four children born to Rev. Lawrence and Leanore Vining. He was a man of faith with a resolve for compassion, loyalty and commitment to all. He loved and respected his parents very much and their positive influence was apparent in his 82 years which showed at every level with everyone whether you were family, friend or a new acquaintance. He retired from Southern Natural Gas with 37 years of service, held positions on the St. Mary Parish Waterworks District No. 5, and chaired several positions with the American Power Board Association (APBA).

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 43 years, Roberta Robicheaux Vining; three children, David Vining and his wife Diane, Jimmy Vining and his wife Melanie, and Dawn V. Rentrop and her husband John; step-son, Randy Hollier and his wife Barbara; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Brenda and Junior Young; nine grandchildren, Heath Jones, Kayla Krell, Jonathan Vining, Haley Masterson, Emily Vining, Jimmy Vining II, Maxwell Vining, John Eric Rentrop, and Erin R. Albert; three step-grandchildren, Allen Hollier, Katie Hollier, and Christine Zaner; as well as numerous great grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by one son, Lyn Michael Vining; his children’s mother, Audree Lynn Fonteneau; his parents, Rev. Lawrence A. Vining and Leanore Hohensee Vining; and three siblings, Laverne V. Pennison, Betty V. Olivier, and Gary Vining.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Centerville during an 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Following the Mass, he will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery. Father Joel Faulk will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services. A gathering of family and friends will be held in the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Serving as pallbearers will be Heath Jones, John Eric Rentrop, Allen Hollier, Jonathan Vining, Jimmy Vining II, and Maxwell Vining.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions the family asks that you please consider St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, online at https://www.stjude.org, by mail at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or by phone at (800) 805-5856.

