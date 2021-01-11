James Joseph “Jimmy” Murtagh, MD, 85, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021, surrounded by his wife and six children. A native of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, he was born on April 13, 1935, and raised in Port Allen, Louisiana.

He was a “boy of SJA” and graduated from Catholic High School, Baton Rouge in 1953. He graduated from LSU in 1956 and LSU Medical School in 1960. He completed his ophthalmology residency at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. He then very proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as a Flight Surgeon from 1962 to 1964 and then again as an ophthalmologist from 1987 to 1996, achieving the rank of Colonel.

He practiced ophthalmology in Morgan City, Louisiana, where he raised his family. Doc is preceded in death by his parents, Leo Robert Murtagh and Sebastiana “Bessie” Scafide Murtagh, sister Emmy Murtagh Thibodeaux and husband Billy, and brother Robert (Bobby) Murtagh and wife Joyce.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carolyn Carrow Murtagh; children, Nannette (Johnny Morgan), Yvette Torres, Tobin (Michelle Arcidiacono), Bobette (Joel Robideaux), Albin (Kristi) and Mynette (Branden Luthye); grandchildren, Zachary Morgan, Christian Roubique, Sydney Torres, Symone Goodman (Garret), Thomas Torres, Lauren Arcidiacono, Anthony Arcidiacono, Dylan (Rachael) Robideaux, Brennan (Corinne) Robideaux, Luke (Katelyn) Robideaux, Mason Murtagh and Elouise Randall; and one great-grandchild, Quinn McKenzie James Goodman.

He will be most remembered for his devout faith and devotion to family. In lieu flowers, donations can be made to Catholic High School, Baton Rouge or a charity of your choice.

Due to COVID restrictions, graveside services on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 will be limited to imme-diate family.

