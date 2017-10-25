JAMES 'JIMMY' DIAZ JR.

March 13, 1970 - October 23, 2017

James “Jimmy” Diaz, 47, a resident of Morgan City, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Jimmy was born March 13, 1970, in Madrid, Spain, the son of Indalecio Diaz and Carmen Gonzales Diaz.

Jimmy loved his family, and he always put his family first above anything. As a result of this love for his family, Jimmy worked hard, sometimes working four jobs to make sure his family was provided for, earning the nickname “Big Poppa.” Jimmy was a dedicated member of the Morgan City Police Department for 14 years. Over the course of his law enforcement career, he gained a passion for working in the Narcotics Division, where he spent six years of his life and also earned the nickname “Baby Jesus.” Jimmy was the life of every party that he attended, and he will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Tessie Aucoin Diaz of Morgan City; two daughters, Ivy Diaz and companion Donovan DePasquale, and Jade Diaz, both of Morgan City; three stepchildren, Brittney Landry and fiancé Cody Rhodes of Bayou Vista, and Brandon Fontenot and Braxton Fontenot, both of Morgan City; one granddaughter, Fallon Fontenot; his parents, Indalecio and Carmen Gonzales Diaz of Morgan City; one sister, Hope Cirincione and husband Ken of Bernardsville, New Jersey; one brother, Michael Diaz and wife Marie of North Waterboro, Maine; nieces and nephews; and mother-in-law, Patricia Stelly of Morgan City.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; one aunt; father-in-law, George Aucoin Sr.; brother-in-law, James “JJ” LaFleur; and sister-in-law, Darlene Terrebonne.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at Crossing Place Church with Pastor Den Hussey officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church.