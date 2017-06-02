October 1, 1940- June 1, 2017

A native of Garden City and lifelong resident of Morgan City, James “Jim” Manning passed away at the age of 76 on Thursday, June 1, 2017.

Services will be held at Hargrave Funeral Home with visitation taking place Sunday, June 4, 2017, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and again on Monday, June 5, 2017, from 10 a.m. until time of services at 2 p.m. James will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery following completion of services.

He was a career law enforcement officer with the Morgan City Police Department and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Department for a combined 33 years. After his retirement he enjoyed a second career as an oilfield personnel driver.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 32 years, Yvonne Fryou Manning; children, Renee Chase of Baton Rouge, Kristy Hamer of Los Angeles, Milton Hamer and his wife Erica of Baton Rouge, and Jennifer Hamer of Mandeville; his beloved grandchildren, Ruby Weber, Hazel Weber, Vivian Hamer and Augustus Hamer; brother, Bill Manning and wife Margaret of Morgan City; and sister, Annalee Leonard of Pensacola, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bill W. Manning; his mother, Olive Leonard and his beloved second father, Lincoln “Lee” Leonard; and his longtime canine companion, Mocha.