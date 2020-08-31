James “Jim” Joseph Anslem was born in Morgan City to Pete and Hazel Anslem on October 7, 1948. He died at his home at the age of 71.

If any of you knew James, you knew his love for the great outdoors; hunting, fishing, crawfishing, and a little bit of shrimping. He was also a boat captain for many years, working at C&H Boat Rentals. He loved being with family and friends. He also could throw down an awesome crawfish boil.

He left behind six children, Jamie Anslem Carpenter and her husband Chris Carpenter, Julie Anslem Pruis and her husband J.T. Pruis, Joy Anslem Sanders and her husband Ronald Sanders, Jason Elmo Anslem and his wife Jamie Anslem, Mark Griffin and hife Annette, Crystal Griffin Green and husband Greg; 15 grandkids, Micaela, Jaylen, Eban, Omry, Ezra, Breanna, Cody, Alexus, Angelle, Hunter, Malynn, Donavon, Eriq, Gage, and Caroline; two brothers, Johnny Anslem and wife Pat, Michael Anslem and companion Elaine; sister-in-law, Shirley Anslem; a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Olize and James Scadlock and Ivy and Irene Anslem; parents, Pete and Hazel Anslem; his wife, Corneila Adams Anslem; one brother, Gerald Joseph Anslem.

A private family gathering will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020.