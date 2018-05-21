Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers – Bertrand Dr. for James Howard Booksh Jr., 96, who passed away on May 17, 2018.

Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.

James was a 1947 Civil Engineering graduate of the University of Southwestern Louisiana and a retired natural gas executive having served in the natural gas utility and pipeline industry for over 37 years. He held positions of Executive Vice President and General Manager in two utility companies and was Operations Consultant to the Commonwealth of Australia prior to his retirement. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the U.S. Corps of Engineers and was a Captain in the Army Reserves. James was a registered Professional Engineer and Land Surveyor in the State of Louisiana, a past member of the Jr. Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club, American Gas Association, Society of Corrosion Engineers and the LeTriomphe Golf and Country Club.

Mr. Booksh, a native of Lafayette, was the son of the late James Howard Booksh Sr. and the former Esther Drackett.

He is survived by his niece, Debi Smith and husband, Jay; nephews, Robert William Booksh Jr. and wife, Paula and John Drackett Booksh; grand nieces and nephews, Jaci Russo and husband, Michael, Janis Bourriague and husband, Rene, Jarod Smith and wife, Jaime, Christopher N. Booksh, and Beth Burns and husband, Bobbie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 57 years, Rita Larcade Booksh; and brothers, Gene Booksh, John Drackett Booksh and Robert William Booksh Sr.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

