April 17, 1942 -October 3, 2018

James Gerald Sauce, 76, a resident of Berwick, went to his heavenly home Wednesday, October 3, 2018, while surrounded by his loving family.

James was born April 17, 1942, in Morgan City, the son of Wilfred Sauce and Bernadette “Rose” Berthelot Sauce.

James was a very simple, faith-filled man. As long as he was surrounded by his family, he was happy. Being involved in the activities of his children and grandchildren filled him with pride. His most treasured moments were those spent with his loving wife, Gaynell. James was a quiet, peaceful, strong man, who lived a very full life focused on the things that matter most — love of family, generosity, kindness and respect.

James believed in a strong work ethic. He began working as a small child of 8 as a grocery delivery boy for Egle Grocery Store helping to provide for his parents and siblings. This work ethic continued throughout his life. He worked as a machinist at Atchafalaya Machine Shop for nine years. He made a career change to better provide for his family obtaining a job with Shell Oil Company at age 29. He worked for Shell Oil Company for 27 years retiring as Operations Foreman of the Gibson/West Lake Verret Facility in 1998.

James will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Gaynell Gobert Sauce of Berwick; one son, Cameron Sauce and wife Kim of Montgomery, Alabama; two daughters, Tina Jeandron and husband Tim of LaPlace and Gerrie Byrne and husband Gerard of Berwick; seven grandchildren, Haley, Elise and Jake Jeandron, CJ and Nicholas Sauce, and Caroline and Blake Byrne; two sisters, Carolyn Rodrigue and husband Richard of Bayou Vista and Dorothy Solar of Bayou Vista; and one brother, Darcy Sauce and wife Julie of Patterson.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Rose Sauce; four brothers, Dalton, A.J., Junius and Orrie; and four sisters, Eula Mae, Lena, Audry and Betty.

Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 6, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Toto officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of mass. After mass, James will be interred in the Morgan City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Notre Dame Hospice and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.