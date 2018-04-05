James Foster, 75, a resident of Verdunville, died Saturday, March 31, 2018 at his residence.

Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Franklin. Burial will be in Little Zion Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Kirt Foster of Verdunville; a son, Reginald Foster of Jeanerette; three daughters, Kemora Foster and Jessica Foster, both of Verdunville, and Felicia Carroll of Jeanerette; a brother, Wesly Foster of Donaldsonville; two sisters, Lucinda Wells of Morgan City and Beatrice Smith of Franklin; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and three sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.