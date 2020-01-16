Article Image Alt Text

JAMES FOLLINS

Thu, 01/16/2020 - 12:14pm

James Follins, 67, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Franklin Health Care Center.
Memorial services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Morgan City.
He is survived by his wife, Renita Follins of Houston; two daughters, Treasure Bourgeois and Kaylyn Washington, both of Morgan City; a stepdaughter, Joy Smith of Houston; a brother, David Folling Sr. of Evergreen; a sister, Cora Jones of Franklin; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, two sisters and two daughters.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

