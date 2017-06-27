James Edward Ryan Sr., a native of Biloxi, Mississippi, a past resident of Port Bolivar, Texas, and a resident of Morgan City for the past 50 years, passed away Monday, June 26, 2017, at the age of 93.

James attended Ball High in Galveston, Texas. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served from 1943 to 1946. Upon release of duty with the Navy, James began his life-long career with Shell Oil and there he worked for 38 years until his retirement.

James leaves to cherish his wonderful memory, his wife of 65 years, Esther Stanley Ryan; his loving children, James E. Ryan Jr. and his wife, Carol, Terry Michael Ryan, and Cathy Ryan Holland and her husband, Tony; five granddaughters, Melissa Holland, Candace Breaux and her husband, Jeremy, Erin Marietta and her husband, Matthew, Danielle Leger and her husband, John, and Katie Ryan; five great-granddaughters, Kelsey Collins, Taylor Collins, Caroline Kerby, Rylie Leger and Lillian Marietta; five step great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Kahla; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Angus Sr. and Mary Ryan; one brother, Angus Ryan Jr.; and two sisters, Margie Kreuzer and Velma “Red” Strimple.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed Wednesday, June 28, 2017, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home and again on Thursday, June 29, 2017, from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Following services, James will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum where a rendering of Military Honors will be held by the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.

Pallbearers will be James Ryan Jr., Terry Michael Ryan, Tony Holland, Jeremy Breaux, Matthew Marietta and John Leger.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in James’ name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.