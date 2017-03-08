November 15, 1932 -March 7, 2017

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 9, 2017, at noon at First Baptist Church in Patterson for James E. Carpenter, a native of Calvin, Louisiana, and a longtime resident of Patterson, who was called home to be with the Lord at the age of 84 on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Interment will follow in the Morgan City Cemetery. The Rev. Mark Norwood, the Rev. Joe Thibeau and the Rev. Lamar Carpenter will conduct the services.

Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Carpenter, Adam Vaccarella, Carson Vaccarella, Matthew Carpenter, Denis Gravois and Peter Vaccarella. Honorary pallbearers will be John Garrett, Jack Bice, John Carpenter, Wesley McReynolds, Bob Watson and Jerry Boyles.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation on Thursday at First Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until time of service at noon.

James was a very hard-working father and provider for his family who was devoted to his oilfield skill of wireline operator and services, eventually becoming a business owner for many, many years.

James and his wife, Helga, founded and operated Slickline Services, Inc. in 1979 and successfully operated the business until they sold their business many years later. James continued his career in the wireline industry, consulting for over 10 years for Superior Energy Services before retiring in 2013 at the age of 80.

James always loved cooking and spent many hours reading his hundreds of cookbooks and years of preparing and serving up his “surprise” dishes to his beloved family and friends. There was never a hungry guest at his home. James also enjoyed his garden and grew many wonderful vegetables that he proudly shared with all family and friends.

Above all, James loved his family, his children and grandchildren, and in his way, shared and taught to them his most valuable characteristic, that of a very strong work ethic and desire to work hard to succeed. He loved and shared the many years of his life with his wife Helga, “Peanuts”, who he knew was truly “one of a kind”. “James, Jim, Dad, Paw, John Wayne, the Duke,” as he was known and loved by his many family members and friends, will be sadly missed.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Helga “Peanuts” Benkert Carpenter; four children, Thomas H. Carpenter, Denise Carpenter Gravois and her husband Denis, Kelly Carpenter Vaccarella and her husband Peter, and Scott Carpenter; two sisters, Patsy Carpenter and Polly Carpenter Witt; and six grandchildren, Justin, Adam, Carson, Matthew, Sarah and Hannah.

He was preceded in death by his son, Eddie Carpenter; one grandson, Michael Thomas; his parents, Frank and Edith Carpenter; and one brother, Lanis Dale Carpenter.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in James’ name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, 1-800-708-7644, www.michaeljfox.org.

