James Anderson, 54, a native and resident of Franklin, died Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Franklin.

He is survived by two children, Rhondalyn Butler of Patterson and Steven Butler of Morgan City; one brother, Willie Anderson Sr. of Franklin; a sister, Florence Daniels of Franklin: three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.