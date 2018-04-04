James “Timmy” Foster, 75, a resident of Verdunville, La. passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 11 a.m. at his residence.

Visitation will be observed on Friday, April 6, 2018 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 1101 Main St., Franklin, La. from 11 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will be the Little Zion Cemetery.

Memories of James “Timmy” will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Patricia Ann Kirt Foster of Verdunville, La.; his son, Reginald James Foster of Jeanerette, La.: three daughters, Kemora Renee Foster and Jessica Yvette Foster both of Verdunville, La., and Felicia Chatman Carroll of Jeanerette, La., a brother, Wesly Foster of Donaldsonville, two sisters, Lucinda Freeman Wells and Beatrice Foster Smith both of Franklin, La., five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Timmy was preceded in death by his father, mother, a brother and three sisters,

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

