James “Dead Eye” Follins, 67, a resident of Morgan City, La. and native of Baton Rouge, La., passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:35 pm at the Franklin Health Care Center in Franklin, La.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home Chapel 715 Sixth Street Morgan City, La. with Reverend Ezekiel Simmons, Officiating.

James leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Renita Marie Follins of Houston, TX; two daughters, Mrs. Keith (Treasure Ann Washington) Bourgeois and Kaylyn Washington both of Morgan City, La.; a stepdaughter, Joy Smith Houston, TX; one brother, David Folling Sr. of Evergreen, La.; one sister, Cora Lee Follins Jones of Franklin, La.; one godchild, a special friend, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

James was preceded in death by: his parents, a son, two sisters, two daughters, two brothers-in-law and a special cousin.

