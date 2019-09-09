Jacquelyn Couture, 63, a resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Clifton Couture Jr.; two sons, Cory Couture and Sean Couture; five grandchildren; a brother, Steve Johnson; a sister, Gayle Keely; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.

Visitation was Sunday, 6-9 p.m., at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City and resumed Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson from 8 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Hargrave Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.