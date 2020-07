Jacquelyn Ann (Gast) Daigle, age 75, passed away peacefully at her residence in Mobile, Alabama on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born in Morgan City, LA on February 16, 1945 to Carl Joseph Gast Sr. and Inez Agatha Vicknair Gast.

Jacquelyn was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church (Mobile, AL). She adored her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Joseph Gast Sr. and Inez Agatha Vicknair Gast; her sister, Mary Helen Arcemont; and her grandchildren, Brooke Daigle and Jay Daigle.

Jacquelyn is survived by her four sons, Ken Daigle (Beverly), Danny Daigle (Ashley), Ronny Daigle (Jill) and Jon Daigle (Erica); her four grandchildren, Kelly Walker (Phillip), Davis Beasley, Rhett Daigle, Cole Daigle and Noah Daigle; her two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Henry Francis Walker and John Bell Alden Walker; her siblings, Carolyn Lipari (Lucien), Frances Smith, Vickie Reddoch (Randy), and C.J. Gast Jr. (Mary Beth); and a host of nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on July 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City, LA. Inurnment services will immediately follow at Morgan City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 415 Union St., Morgan City, LA; Morgan City Cemetery, 450 Myrtle St. Morgan City, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Catholic Charities.