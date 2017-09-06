December 3, 1935 - September 3, 2017

Jacqueline Kern Sumrall, 81, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Dec. 3, 1935, in Jeanerette, Louisiana, the daughter of Leroy and Mildred Kern.

Jacqueline worked at Life Saving Equipment where she was a bookkeeper for 32 years until her death. She loved traveling with her husband, Seth, before his death, and continued the tradition with her sister, Gerri. She enjoyed playing bridge and cards, gardening, watching her granddaughters play softball, and spending time with her family and canine companion, Pistache. She was a devout Catholic whose unwavering faith brought comfort in her time of death.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one son, Christopher Sumrall and wife Anna of Bourg; three daughters, Rachel Sumrall Jett, Angela Bergeron and husband Darren, and Kelly Sumrall and husband Ryan, all of Morgan City; five granddaughters, Hayley Crnkovich, Abby and Shelby Bergeron, Brooke Lyn and Ava Taylor; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jacqueline has gone to spend eternity with her loving husband of 61 years, Seth. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Mildred Kern; two infant daughters, Robin Anita and Mary Gerianne Sumrall; and brother, John Kern Sr.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Sumrall, Darren Bergeron, Ryan Taylor, Obie Watts, Matt Fontenot and Jeff Fegenbush.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church with Reverend Wilfredo Decal officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday at the church. A rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m.

Jacqueline will be laid to rest with her husband in the Morgan City Mausoleum.