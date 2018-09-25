June 9, 1991-September 19, 2018

Jacob Robert Stephens, 27, of Stafford, Texas, passed away suddenly on September 19, 2018. He was born on June 9, 1991 in Morgan City, Louisiana, to Dan and Cathy Stephens.

He worked with the City of Sugar Land for two years. His hobbies included gaming — both table top games and video games. He enjoyed going to concerts, and comic-related events with his wife, Rachel. Jacob and Rachel shared a close bond. He adored his wife and enjoyed spending time with her and their families. This loving husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend will be truly missed.

Jacob is survived by his wife of five years, Rachel Hunsinger Stephens; parents, Dan and Cathy Stephens; sister, Denise Daigle and husband, Nick and their son, Oliver Daigle; parents-in-law, Jimmy and Sandra Yates; grandmother, Elinor Lee; grandmother-in-law, Esther Truax; cousin, Brandon and Alisa Hunsinger; brothers/sisters-in-law, Tina, Kimberly, Ambre, Sage, Robert, Phillip, James and Jamie; along with a host of extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg, Texas. Burial to take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg, Texas.

Jacob was very proud and supportive of his mother’s dog rescue work and dog training business. In lieu of flowers, please help others live by sending your tax deductible donations in memory of Jacob R. Stephens to: Hope for Animals, P.O. Box 1341, Thibodaux, LA 70302 or Hail Mary Rescue, 1613 Hwy 304, Thibodaux, LA 70301.

Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jacob Robert Stephens please visit our Sympathy Store.