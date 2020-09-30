July 1, 1946 — September 27, 2020

Jacob “Jake” Joseph Perez, 74, a resident of Patterson, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Jake was born July 1, 1946, in Berwick, the son of Orey Perez Sr. and Anna Giroir Perez.

Jake was a Berwick police officer while in college, and he also worked for Avondale Shipyard, Levi Brothers, PMI, Cajun Coast Tourist Commission and he retired from Coastal Chemical. He played football at Berwick High School and was on the 1963 championship team. Jake also played the saxophone in the Berwick High School Band. He sold raw honey, made delicious pralines, and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Jake coached Dixie Youth baseball, encouraging his son and other ball players to enjoy the sport and play well. He listened to swamp pop music and traveled to see his favorite musicians play.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Starr Autrey Perez of Patterson; one son, Jake Perez of Houston, Texas; stepson, Jeremy Kinney of Lake Charles; three grandchildren, Brittany Perez, Brooke Perez and Ivy Perez; and one great-grandson, Malachi Perez.

Jake was preceded in death by his parents, Orey and Anna Perez; his first wife, Joan Rhodes Perez; three brothers, Orey Perez Jr., Raymond Perez and Carol Perez; and two sisters, Rosetta Rock and Anna Mae Annaloro.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a church or charity of your choice.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Pharr Chapel Church in Morgan City with Pastor Ann Sutton officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, at Pharr Chapel Church from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Masks must be worn upon entering the church. After funeral services, Jake will be laid to rest in Berwick Cemetery Mausoleum.