Jaclyn Beadle Rhyne, 66, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Ken Rhyne of Morgan City; two children, Kenneth Rhyne of Pierre Part and Stacy Rhyne of Morgan City; three grandchildren; a brother, Michael Beadle of Bayou Vista; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.