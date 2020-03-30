November 4, 1937 — March 26, 2020

Jack Andrew Stansbury Sr., 82, a lifelong resident of Morgan City, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Patterson Healthcare surrounded by his loving family.

Jack was born November 4, 1937, in Morgan City, the son of Charles William Stansbury and Rita Breaux Stansbury. He was a 1957 graduate of Morgan City High School where he participated in multiple sports.

Jack was a veteran; he enlisted in the Army in 1962 and served for a year as infantry. Jack was known by the community as a carpenter by trade and also was the caretaker for Morgan City Cemetery for over 17 years where he made many relationships with the community. He loved LSU football and baseball and cherished the time he got to spend with his grandchildren and family.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son, CDR Jack A. Stansbury Jr. and wife Michelle of Summerville, South Carolina; daughter, Anna Aloisio and husband Amico of Morgan City; brother, Dick “Dickie” Stansbury and wife Mary Grace of Morgan City; seven grandchildren, Kayla Guidry and husband Justin, Katherine Grubb and husband Kevin, Cassie Aloisio and significant other Nicholas “Nick” Spinella, Jacob Stansbury, Joshua Stansbury, Ashlyn Reaux and Caitlyn Reaux; and two great-grandchildren, Caroline and Blaire Grubb.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Rita Stansbury; four brothers, William “Bill”, Merlin, Owen and Huey Stansbury; and six sisters, Rita Mae “Sister” Stansbury, Ella Ruth “Doodie” Mensman, Wanzie Cousin, RoseAnn Williams, Rebecca “Becky” Aucoin and Carolyn “Carol” Darce.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the memorial services for Jack will be held privately by the immediate family with military honors at a later date. Friends are encouraged to view and leave a memory of Jack on our website, www.twincityfh.com. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.