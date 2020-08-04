September 7, 1936 — July 29, 2020

Istvan Steve Herman, age 83, a native of Lentikopolna, Hungary, and a resident of Berwick, Louisiana. He was called to his heavenly home on July 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Istvan was born the son of Sandor and Anna Herman on September 7, 1936. He was owner/operator of Steve’s Auto Service from 1976-2017.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Dolores Crappell Herman; his daughter, Stephanie Hayles and husband Tim; his son, Brient Herman and wife Amber; his grandchildren, Brandi and Brandon Hardy, Brian Barrilleaux, Britany Dinger, Blake Dinger, Daniel and Laura Dobbs, Nicki and Janet Hayles, and Adam and Lorna Hayles; his great-grandchildren, Elyse, Ansley, Kaden, Haleighana, Zaylee, Avery and Jameson, along with two sisters, Annush and Elizabeth, both of Hungary; as well as nieces and nephews of Hungary.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sandor and Anna Herman, his daughter Dana Herman, and his siblings Sandor and Magdolna.

Graveside services are set for Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11 at the Berwick Mausoleum.

Due to COVID, social distancing appreciated.