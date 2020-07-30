Istvan Steve Herman

Istvan Steve Herman, 83, a native of Lentikopolna, Hungary, and a resident of Berwick, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Dolores Crappell Herman; a daughter, Stephanie Hayles; a son, Brient Herman; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Annush and Elizabeth, both of Hungary; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter and two siblings.

Due to the pandemic, graveside services will be held at a later date.