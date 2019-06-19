IRVING MYRON BLATT

Wed, 06/19/2019 - 10:35am

Irving Myron Blatt MD, 94, a native of New York, New York, died Saturday, May 25, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Blatt; his children, Dr. Stephen Blatt, Barbara Blatt, Georgia Landry and Ashley Galloway III; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife and a daughter.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9:45 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Morgan City.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019