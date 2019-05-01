Iris Marie Kirt Butler, 85, a resident and native of Verdunville, La., passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:40 p.m. at the Franklin Healthcare Center in Franklin, La.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 1101 Main St., Franklin, La. from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow funeral services in the Little Zion Cemetery in Verdunville, La.

Memories of Iris will forever remain in the hearts of her son, Brett (Vallyn) Butler of Lafayette, La., one brother, Rudy (Shirley) Kirt of Franklin, La.; seven sisters, Hilda Gunner, Patricia K. Foster, Elaine K. Lewis, Jane Kirt Owens and Mrs. Henry (Eliza Kirt) Fonent all of Verdunville, La., Clair Kirt Coleman of Sioux City, IA and Lois Kirt Pellerin of Morgan City, La.; three grandchildren; four brothers-in-laws, her step-children, Leroy Butler, Jr., Fred Butler, Johnny Butler, and Barbara Butler and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends,

Iris was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brothers and their wives, her father and mother-in-law, four brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law, and a two step-children.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

