Irene Ann Washington Mouton, 63, a native of St. Martin Parish and resident of Patterson, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson.

Public walk-through viewings will be 6-8 p.m. Friday and 8-10 a.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Face masks and social distancing required.

A Mass will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with seating at 75% capacity. The parish hall will allow for overflow with limited seating and live viewing of the mass. Mass will also be available on the funeral home Facebook page. Entombment will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by two children, Tashona Mouton and Clarence Mouton; eight grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Savoy, Whitney Washington Jr., Diana St. Julien, Calvin Washington, Carolyn Washington, Lenore Barnett, David Washington, Ricky Washington and Richard Washington; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.