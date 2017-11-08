November 25, 1921 – November 7, 2017

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 9, 2017, at the Church of the Assumption in Franklin during a 2 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial for Ira Paul Peltier, a native of Louisa, former 30 year resident of Sulphur, and a resident of Franklin for the past 21 years, who passed away at the age of 95 at his home on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. Interment will follow in the Franklin Cemetery Mausoleum 4, where he will be laid to rest with his beloved wife. Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Dinger, Ty Ashley, Brian Ashley, Jamie Cervantes, Rodney Bobbitt, and Craig Landry. Honorary pallbearers will be Terry P. Landry, Wayne Ashley, Howard Winston, and Edgar J. Dugas III.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday at Ibert’s Mortuary from 10 a.m. until time of dismissal at 1:30 p.m.

Ira was a veteran of the Untied Stated Marine Corps, having enlisted on August 9, 1940, at the age of 19. He fought during World War II aboard the USS Augusta from February 2, 1941 to February 21, 1943 as a Rifleman. Following his first enlistment, he reenlisted for an additional two years and was honorably discharged on August 8, 1946 with the rank of Field Music Sergeant. After his military service, Ira went to work for the Texas New Orleans Railroad, which merged with and became the Southern Pacific Railroad, until his retirement in 1982 at the age of 60, having dedicated 36 ½ years of faithful service. He was a parishioner of the Church of the Assumption and played the harmonica in a local band called The Veterans Three, who gave of their time playing for the residents at the Franklin and Patterson nursing homes, the Center of Hope, and various local organizations and private parties.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his nieces, Harriet L. Cervantes, Maxine L. Ashley and her husband Wayne, and Roselyn Landry; his nephews, Terry P. Landry and his wife Judy, Roy J. Peltier Jr. and his wife Sally, and Glenn Peltier and his wife Janice; as well as 16 great nieces and nephews and numerous great great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife. Iva Vesta Peltier; his parents, Clarville Peltier and Octavia Rogers Peltier; his siblings, Valla Peltier Landry and Roy J. Peltier; step-daughter, Joy Lynn Walls; step-grandsons, Michael and Ricky Walls; and nephew, Ames J. Landry.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Roland Degeyter for all the years taking care of him; to Heart of Hospice for all the care and support given to him and the family; and to his caregivers, Stephanie Johnson, Cecile Charpentier, Karen Scott, Janice Rudolph, Cheryl Landry, Shannon Harrison, and Charlene Gentry for all their help and wonderful care they gave him throughout the past five years.

