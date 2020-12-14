INFANT THOMAS THIBODAUX
Infant Thomas Thibodaux became an angel in God's army on December 10,2020.
Those to cherish his Precious memory are, his Mother, Sheridon Ball, his Father Richard Thibodaux, grandparents; Allen and Cynthia Ball, Terry and Allison Thibodaux, Uncle Cebron Andrews and aunt Tyanna Andrews . He also leaves great grandmothers; Patsy Thibodaux, Sheryl Goodwin, and Marie Mullins; great aunts Donna Hotard and Gwendolyn Goodwin and great uncle Ernest Hotard. They would also like to acknowledge their families at O'Reilly's and Waffle House.
A time of visitation will be on Monday December 14,2020 at 1:00PM until Service time at 2:00 PM . Services will start at 2:00PM at Hargrave Funeral Home with Brother Herb Stanley Officiating.
Following the services Thomas will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.