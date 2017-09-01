IDELL O'PRIEN
Fri, 09/01/2017 - 11:32am Anonymous
Idell O’Prien, 85, a native of Morgan City and resident of Gray, died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, at her residence.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.
