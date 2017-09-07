Idell Elizabeth Charles O’Prien, 86, a native of Morgan City, La. and a resident of Gray, La. passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at her residence at 2:55 a.m.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Morgan City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Father Noas serving as the Celebrant. Burial will follow mass services in the Morgan City Cemetery in Morgan City, La.

Memories of Idell will forever remain in the hearts of her two sons, Larry L. O’Prien of Gray, La. and Harry O’Prien, Jr. of Baton Rouge, La.; three daughters, Mrs. Samuel (Elizabeth O’Prien) Washington of Apple Valley, CA, Kathy M. O’Prien of Mcdonough, GA, and Mavis J. O’Prien Windom of Houston, TX; one sister, Margaret Charles Gibson of Morgan City, La., eighteen grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Idell was preceded in death by her son, her parents, five brothers, and three sisters.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family