Idell Charles O’Prien, 86, a native of Morgan City and resident of Gray, died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation will be Saturday, 9-10:45 a.m., at Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Morgan City, with a Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by two sons, Larry O’Prien of Gray and Harry O’Prien Jr. of Baton Rouge; three daughters, Elizabeth Washington of Apple Valley, California, Kathy O’Prien of McDonough, Georgia and Mavis Windom of Houston; one sister, Margaret Gibson of Morgan City; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by a son, her parents, five brothers and three sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.