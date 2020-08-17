Hubert Joseph Francis, 84, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Hubert was born August 11, 1936, in Berwick, the son of Albert Francis and Leola Topham Francis.

Hubert was a musician his whole life starting his long career at the age of 15. He loved playing, singing, and writing music. He played the bass and sang for many local bands, also getting the chance of a lifetime to sing and play backup for Conway Twitty. He was a member of the St. Mary AARP for many years, and enjoyed playing and singing at their monthly meetings. In his later years he thoroughly loved playing and singing at the Bayou Delight in Houma. When Hubert wasn’t playing music, he loved spending time with his family, and would play his sound system for all the family occasions. Hubert served his country proudly in the Louisiana National Guard from 1957-1960 and was an expert rifleman sharpshooter. He worked at McDermott Shipyard for 41 years. There was never a dull moment when Hubert was around, he was always quick to tell a joke to anyone who would listen.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one son, Dana “Bubba” Duay of Longville, LA; five daughters, Dayna Dugas of Carencro, Lisa Rader of Bayou Vista, Cheryl Percle, Connie G. Ledet and husband Dean, and Barbara Hebert, all of Morgan City; nine grandchildren, Brandi Jones of Bayou Vista, Brittney Boudreaux and husband Chas of Church Point, Jordin Scully and husband Brad of Blanchard, OK, Taylor Mamer and husband Steve of Carencro, Brennon Duay of Ragley, LA, Beau Dugas and wife AnnMarie of Carencro, Casey Percle of Morgan City, Hailey G. Barrilleaux and husband Quentin of Morgan City, and Brie G. Viet Vu and husband Vinh of Morgan City; 12 great- grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Rodney Lodrigue and wife Anna of Patterson. Also surviving are his special cousin Pam Boudreaux Hensgens and husband Tony of Bayou Vista.

Hubert was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Leola Francis; the love of his life and wife of 44 years, Carol Lodrigue Francis; one grandson, Cory Percle; son-in-law, Dwayne Gilmore; and one sister, Goldie Hudson.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Dana Duay, Beau Dugas, Steve Mamer, Chas Boudreaux, Randy Rader, Joe Hensgens, Nick Hensgens and Richard Bizette. Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Hensgens, Rodney Marceaux, Andrew Brown and Floyd Hymel.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the services, mausoleum entombment will take place in the Berwick Cemetery.