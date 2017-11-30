Howard Weldon Bergeron Jr.

January 20, 1937 — November 29, 2017

Howard W. Bergeron Jr., a native of Morgan City and a long-time resident of Napoleonville, was called to his heavenly home on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, at the age of 80.

Howard was a hard-working man who enjoyed spending his time creating things with his hands, watching them come to life before his eyes. He spent most of his life working in both the commercial and residential construction industry doing what he loved every day. Howard proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Kristi B. and her husband Dwight J. Caton of Houma; his son, Daniel Bergeron of Houma; two brothers, Wayne Bergeron of Bayou Vista and Charles Bergeron of Morgan City; a sister, Janet Daigle of Morgan City; three grandchildren, Ian T. Bergeron, Blaine J. Fuselier and Chloe K. Fuselier; and one great-grandchild, Harper Fuselier.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Howard Weldon Bergeron; and his son, Howard Tarleton Bergeron III.

The family requests that visitation be observed Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a celebration of Howard’s life taking place at 1 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Howard will be laid to rest at the Morgan City Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hargrave Funeral Home.