Article Image Alt Text

HOWARD RAY PARSON

Fri, 01/29/2021 - 11:16am

Howard Ray Parson, 68, a native of Bastrop and resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Ochsner Medical Center - Jefferson Campus.
Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. until services at noon at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Masks and social distancing required. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery in Patterson.
He is survived by two sons, Anthony Variet of Patterson and Levar Variet of Opelousas; two daughters, Sharon Variet of Rayne and Brittany Variet of New Iberia; three brothers, Mack Parson and Charles Parson, both of Bastrop, and Henry Parson of Kansas City, Missouri; two sisters, Rosie Kingyon of Kansas City, Missouri and Queen Lewis of Bastrop; 12 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2021