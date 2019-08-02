August 3, 1940 - July 30, 2019

Memorial services for Howard James Bodin Sr. will be held Monday, August 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Franklin. Rev. Chad Hebert will conduct the service. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church Monday beginning at 9 a.m.

Howard, a native and lifelong resident of Franklin, was born on Saturday, August 3, 1940, the fifth of six children born to Edward Bodin Sr. and Emily Bodin, and passed away at the age of 78 on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, just four days shy of his 79 birthday. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having honorably served in the Vietnam War. He retired in 1995 from Texaco following 30 years of service, and also worked for himself for most of his life as an electrician. He especially enjoyed visiting with friends over coffee at many of the local “Coffee Clubs” and loved watching old Westerns.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Hebert Bodin; his son, Howard James Bodin Jr. and his wife Caryn; his daughter, Denise Bodin; his daughter, Kristy Bodin; three grandchildren, Hayley Hiles, Timothy “TJ” Hiles Jr., and Hannah Bodin; his brother, Michael Bodin and his wife Elodie; his sister, Audrey Minor and her husband Gerald; sister-in-law, Micki Bodin Young and her husband Karl; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward J. Bodin Sr. and Emily Hebert Bodin; and his brother, Edward J. “Ed” Bodin Jr., his infant brother, Olan Bodin; and an infant sister.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 1147, Franklin, La. 70538.

A heartfelt thank you is extended by the Bodin family to Dr. Steven McPherson, the staff of Franklin Foundation Hospital, and the staff of Franklin Health Care Center for their loving care given in his time of need.

