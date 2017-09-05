December 22, 1943- September 1, 2017

Howard D. Jennings, 73, of Factoryville, Pennsylvania, died Sept. 1, 2017, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. Born in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, on Dec. 22, 1943; the son of the late Howard D. and Annie B. Jennings. His wife is the former Susan Kathryn Marin, formerly of Patterson, Louisiana. They celebrated their 50th anniversary on Aug. 22.

Howard was a Professor of Sciences for over 45 years at Keystone College; teaching Biology, Botany and Zoology. He was director of the Youth Conservation Corps, of the Nokomis Program and KCEEI at Keystone College. Howard was the eighth recipient of the annual Margaretta Belin Chamberlin Chair of Distinguished Faculty Service. He was awarded the Thomas P. Shelburne Environmental Leadership Award, the David Gray Award, and the Presidential Medallion for his spirit, dedication and love of Keystone.

Surviving besides his wife are two sons, Leigh M. Jennings of Dalton and Eric D. Jennings of Old Forge; and a brother, Ronny and his wife Karen of Weeksville, North Carolina.

Memorial Service will be held Thursday, Sept 7 at 7 p.m. at Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville, PA, with Pastor Deborah A. Loessy officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Howard D. Jennings Nature Preserve at Keystone College, PO BOX 50, La Plume, PA 18440.

Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc. of Factoryville, Pennsylvania, 570-945-5646, is in charge of arrangements.