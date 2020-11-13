Article Image Alt Text

HORACE PIERRE LeBOEUF JR.

Fri, 11/13/2020 - 12:30pm

Horace Pierre LeBoeuf Jr., 79, a native of Montegut and resident of Berwick, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the New Orleans VA Medical Center.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He is survived by two children, Justin LeBoeuf and Aimee LeBoeuf; a grandson; five sisters, Marie Traina, Lorraine Gallo, Marsha LeBoeuf, Lynette Buras and Verna Lively; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.
Memorial visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin.
Ibert’s Mortuary of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020