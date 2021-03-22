August 11, 1932 — March 19, 2021

Horace Joseph Solar, 88, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 19, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Horace was born on August 11, 1932, in Napoleonville, the son of Frank and Augustine Solar.

Horace was known by many for his 55 years of dedicated service to Tidewater Marine.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his five children, Randy Solar and wife Cindy of Ricohoc, Robert Solar of Franklin, James Solar and wife Lina of Houma, Valane Solar of Bayou Vista, and Nicholas Solar of Virginia; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Horace was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Augustine Solar; his wife, Shirley Boudreaux Solar; two daughters, Gayle Ann and Debra; and two sons, Brian and Dale Solar.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Crossing Place Church with Pastors Matthew and Kayla Marcantonio officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Following the services Horace will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.