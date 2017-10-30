Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Centerville during a 1 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial for Hilda Mae Abshire LeBlanc. Following the Mass, she will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Father Cedric Sonnier will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until time of Mass.

Hilda passed away at the age of 87 unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, while visiting her sister in Jennings.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda LeBlanc Verret and her husband Ernest; her son, Steve Joseph LeBlanc Sr. and his wife Lois; five grandchildren, Ernest “Ernie” Verret Jr. and his wife Tina, Kitty Verret

Hebert and her husband Rod, Tina LeBlanc Thibodeaux, Steve Joseph LeBlanc Jr., and Corey Alphonse LeBlanc; 14 great grandchildren; numerous great great grandchildren; one brother, Louis Abshire; and three sisters, Olive Hines, Lula Gaudet, and Lola Verret.

She was preceded in death by her husband Alphonse Joseph LeBlanc; her parents, Wiley Abshire and Amelie Lejeune Abshire; one brother, Joseph Abshire; and two sisters, Laura Simon and Inez Guidry.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin LA 70538, 337-828-5426.