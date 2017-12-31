Hilda D. “Dot” Dobard, 91, a resident of Berwick, passed away Sunday, December 31, 2017 at her home.

Dot was born on July 11, 1926 in St. Mary Parish, the daughter of Clivie Nathan Adams and Louise Eve Champagne Adams.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two sons, Roger D. Champine Sr. and wife Gloria of Patterson, Christopher L. Champine of Morgan City; four grandchildren, Roger D. Champine Jr., LaDon J. Champine, Danielle Champine Aucoin, Jerri Lynn Champine Dufren; eight great grandchildren, Katy L. Champine Felton, Kristin M. Champine, Kobe L. Champine, Kade J. Champine, Christopher Rosson, Chase A. Champine, McKenzie Aucoin, Hailey Aucoin; one great-great grandson, Bentley Ryan Felton; one brother, Eulice William Adams.

Hilda was preceded in death by her parents, Clivie and Louise Champagne Adams; husbands, Adam M. Champine and Christopher W. Dobard; five sisters, Ruby May Adams Written, Ruberta Mary Adams LaCoste, Beulah Louise Adams Estay, Edmae Adams Landry, Rosalie Adams Charpentier Dupuy; one brother, Merval Terry Adams.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Ann Sutton officiating. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at Twin City Funeral Home with the visitation resuming from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Following the funeral services, Dot will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.