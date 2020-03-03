August 2, 1932 - March 1, 2020

Herman Joseph Pellerin Sr., a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend, passed from this world to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 1, 2020, while surrounded in love by family at his home. He was 87.

A native of Opelousas and a 55 year resident of Bayou Vista, Herman was born on August 2, 1932 and was one of eight children born to the late Joseph and Lydia Pellerin. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy, serving state-side in San Diego, CA as well as on the USS Nereus during the Korean War. He was a longtime member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and was a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Bayou Vista Council 6211. Some of his favorite pastimes included playing softball, football, going camping, fishing, and hunting. He was also an avid fan of his beloved New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family whom he deeply loved.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered his wife of 68 years, Ruby Joubert Pellerin; his children, Herman J. Pellerin Jr. and his wife Debbie of Youngsville, Ruby Lemoine and her husband Jimmy of Berwick, Keith Pellerin of Conyers, GA, Craig Pellerin and his wife Deb of Berwick, Carl Pellerin and his wife Rosie of Patterson, and Kathy DeHart and her husband Rogers Jr. of Gibson; 30 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren; sisters, Lucille Richard and Rita Thompson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Pellerin and Lydia Richard Pellerin; daughter, Eve Suttoon; sisters, Audrey Bertrand, Gertrude Humble, and Ann Warford; and brothers, Peter Pellerin and John Ashton Pellerin.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Bayou Vista during a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Following the Mass, he will be laid to rest with Military Honors in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum in Patterson. Father Angelo Cremaldi will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Navy and the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed Thursday at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 11:00 a.m. and dismissal from the funeral home at 1:30 p.m.

Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons Ryan Pellerin, Jimmy Lemoine Jr., Doug Lemoine, Aubrey Suttoon, Daniel Pellerin, Seth Pellerin, and Justin DeHart.

