September 22, 1932 — April 27, 2020

Herman J. Rock Sr., 87, a resident of Gonzales, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home.

Herman was born on September 22, 1932, in Morgan City, the son of Jasper and Eva Solar Rock.

Herman was a carpenter by trade and thoroughly enjoyed his work. When he wasn’t working he enjoyed going out to dance and taking trips to the casino.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three children, Herman J. Rock Jr. of Morgan City, Roy J. Rock of Berwick, and Pam Schann of Morgan City; one stepdaughter, Nikkie Meadow of Nashville, Tennessee; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and two brothers, Danny Wade of Virginia and Lynn Rock of Patterson.

Herman was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper and Eva Solar Rock; his wife, Rosie Lee Rock; one daughter, Deborah Orgeron; one stepson, Hilton LaCaze; one sister, Joyce Rock Grow Wheeler; and three brothers, Gerald Rock, Wiltz Rock and David Wade.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the funeral services will be held privately by the immediate family. Friends are encouraged to leave a memory of Herman on our website at www.twincityfh.com. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.