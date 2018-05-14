HERMAN J. BLANCHARD

Herman J. “Mr. B”, “Kaki” Blanchard, 80, a native and resident of Labadieville, Louisiana, passed away on May 12, 2018.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Labadieville, Louisiana, from 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. The burial will follow in St. Philomena Mausoleum.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bertha G. Blanchard; sons, Roland and Philip Blanchard (Sabrina); daughters, Debbie B. Rivere (Jerry), Beverly LeBlanc (Dwayne), and Joni Blanchard Tuck; grandchildren, Drs. Amy Rivere Duplantier (Neil), David LeBlanc (Jenny), Rachel and Grace Tuck; great-grandchildren, Avery and Abby LeBlanc; brother, Freddie Blanchard Jr. (Blondie); and sisters, Dolores Benoit and Gloria Thibodeaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Freddie Blanchard Sr. and Lucina Clement Blanchard; half-brothers, Lester and Carlton Blanchard; half-sister, Rosalie Guillot; mother-in-law, Amy Duplechin; and daughter-in-law, Stephanie B. Blanchard.

He worked at McDermott for 42 years, loved serving his community, and enjoyed cooking, hunting, and gardening.

Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com.

Landry’s Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.