Herman Grant, 80, a native of Gretna, La. and lifelong resident of Franklin, La., passed Sunday October 22, 2017 at his residence.

Viewing will be held on Friday October 27, 2017 from 4 p.m. until a Twilight Musical Tribute and Evening of Remembrance beginning at 6 p.m. at the Special Providence Baptist Church 814 Martin Luther King Jr St. Baldwin, La., Reverend W. J. Otis, Jr., Pastor.

Viewing will resume on Saturday October 28, 2017 at the Regular Baptist Church 901 5th Street Gretna, La. 70053 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. A Celebration of the life of Herman Grant will be held at 10 a.m. with Rev. Dr. T A Hodge serving as Officiant. Herman will be entombed with full military honors in the Westlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Gretna, La.

Herman enlisted in the United States Army and received an honorable discharge. Professionally, Herman began his career as an educator in the Orleans Parish School system and later transferred to the St. Mary Parish School and upon retirement after 35 years, he became a full time employee of the Jones Funeral Home, serving as a Licensed Funeral Director-Embalmer.

Memories of Herman will forever remain in the hearts of his three brothers, Donald Grant and Ronald Grant of Algiers, La. and Erikston Grant of Oakland, CA; three sisters, Helen G. Griffin of Algiers, La., Mrs. Leon (Betty S.) Nelson, his caretaker, of Gretna, La. and Rita Young of Antioch, CA; one sister-in-law, one aunt, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, members of the Tri-Parish Ensemble, the New Acadiana Chapter of Gospel Music Workshop of America, the Jones Funeral Home Staff and the many students he educated in the St. Mary Parish School System and other friends.

Herman was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and two sister.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Houma-Jeanerette in charge of arrangements.

