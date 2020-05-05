February 9, 1934 — April 28, 2020

Herbert Wilmer Shifflett, a native of Rocky Barr, Virginia, and a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, with his daughter Dianne Savoy at this side.

Herbert was born on February 9, 1934. The son of Herbert Wise and Beulah Shifflett. Herbert was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and spending time tending to his yard.

Those left to cherish his beautiful memory are his two daughters, Dianne Savoy, and Denise Scelfo and her husband, Robert; one son, Kevin Shifflett Sr. and his wife, Linda, all of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; one brother, Calvin Shifflett of Virginia; one sister, Catherine Lawson of Delaware; his companion, Pat Babin and her son, Clyde Gedward Jr.; his grandchildren, Kevin Shifflett Jr., Samantha Osburne and her husband, Derrick, Joseph Shifflett, Kristen Miesch and her husband, Michael, Nicholas Scelfo and his wife, Calli, and Ross Scelfo; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Beulah Shifflett, and one son-in-law, Mark Savoy.

Due to the current health restrictions regarding COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held for the immediate family.