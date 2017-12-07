Herbert Robinson Sr., 88, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Raceland, died Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Raceland. Burial will follow in Bell Baptist Benevolent (Brooklyn) Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Lucille Lawson Robinson of Raceland; five daughters, Cleo Jones of Franklin, Belinda Robertson, Doris Hood and Janice Stoudemire, all of Raceland, and Laura Dorsey of Morgan City; 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ella Thomas and Verlean Ambrose, both of Raceland; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, 10 brothers and three sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.