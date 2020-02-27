Herbert Riley Sr., 83, a resident of Morgan City, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Mt. Era Baptist Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by five sons, Herbert Riley Jr. and Edward Jones, both of Morgan City, Brian Riley of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and August Jones and Eldwood Jones, both of Lake Charles; seven daughters, Debra Riley of Lafayette, Clara Riley, Sheryl Riley, Hazel Williams, Patricia Jones and Victoria Johnson, all of Morgan City, and Delicia Jackson of Broomfield, Colorado; three brothers, Russell Gills and Brian Riley, both of Houston, and Alvin Riley of New Orleans; two sisters, Dolores Taylor of New Orleans and Stephanie Riley of Houston; 39 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.