Herbert Joseph “Herbie” LaCoste, 52, a resident of Gibson, passed away Friday, May 12, 2017, at Ochsner Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Herbie always had a smile on his face, was happy-go-lucky and was always willing to help anyone anytime. He was a friend to everyone. He loved fishing, gambling, working with his hands and riding around on his golf cart at Hideaway Ponds visiting with the campers. Most of all, he loved spending time with his loving wife and family.

Herbie was born March 25, 1965, in Morgan City, the son of Jessie LaCoste and Mamie Barrilleaux LaCoste.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, La Wanda Bernard LaCoste of Gibson; two stepdaughters, Amy Moore and husband Justin of Baton Rouge and Sara Hebert and husband Beau of Richmond, Texas; two stepgrandchildren, Clinton Leger and Jane Leger; six sisters, Diane Ratcliff and husband Andrew, Jessie Gauthier and husband Jay, Rosie Elliott and companion Joe Gilchrist, Charlene Ohmer and husband Gerald, Nancy Domangue and husband Tommy, and Irene DuBois and husband Terry; two brothers, Clint LaCoste, and Rusty Barrilleaux and wife Shelby; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Herbie was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie LaCoste and Mamie Barrilleaux LaCoste; and one stepson, Eric Leger.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home with Rev. John Locascio officiating. There will be a visitation held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the services, Herbie will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.