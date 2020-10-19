Herbert Bartley, 81, a resident of Baton Rouge, La. and native of Morgan City, La., passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at 10:35 a.m. at The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, La.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Friday October 16, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home 715 Sixth Street Morgan City, La. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC-local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing). A graveside service will be held on Friday October 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Morgan City Cemetery with Pastor Norman A Stovall, officiating.

Memories of Herbert will forever remain in the hearts of: his daughter, Trinette Jones of Houston, TX; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; his sisters, Ruby B. Sanchez and Celia B. Clark of Baton Rouge, La., Mrs. Roland (Audrey B.) Merchant of Toluca Lake, CA, Mrs. Calhoun (Gloria B.) Moultrie of New Orleans, La., Lorraine Bartley of Toledo, OH, and Laura B. Marshall of Morgan City, La.; a brother, Frank Bartley III of Baton Rouge, La.; three sisters-in-law; a special friend, and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.

Herbert was preceded in death by: his parents; his daughter, two sisters, two brothers; four brothers-in-law; a niece, a nephew, and nephew-in-law.

