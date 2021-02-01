June 15, 1966 — January 18, 2021

Henry “Boudreaux” Bernard LeBouef II, 54, a native of Labadieville, Louisiana, died peacefully in his home on Monday, January 18, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Henry was born on June 15, 1966, to his mother Margaret Fryou LeBouef and his late father, Beldon Bernard LeBouef Sr., in Morgan City, LA.

Henry is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, Norma LeBouef, and their two sons, James Bernard LeBouef & Henry Bernard LeBouef III; his two daughters, Gertie Hegdal-Fox and her husband Michael Fox, and Whitney “Tiger” LeBouef-Ford; his mother, Margaret Fryou-LeBouef; his sisters, Pamela LeBouef-Verdin and Jacqueline LeBouef-Oakes; his brother, Beldon “BB” LeBouef Jr; his godchild, Jason McLaren & wife Ariel; his nanny, Susan “Tullie” Austin, and his nonk Nolan Freyoux; his grandchildren, Kimber Ford, Everett Ford, Charlotte Fox, Emmett “Henry Phillip” Worsham, and Zoey Fox; his cousins, Lydia “Lee” & husband Kevin Battaglia, Harry James “Slack” Freyoux & wife Kay, and Rose Johnson; Jose “Joe” Trevino, whom he considered his brother; and many numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and relatives that he cherished with all his heart.

Henry is preceded in death by his father, Beldon B. LeBouef Sr.; his brother, Robert B. LeBouef; his sister, Debra Jean LeBouef; his grandson, Wyatt Ford; his aunts, Sally LeBlanc and Mercy Ann L. Thompson; and many numerous other relatives and loved ones that have passed on to Heaven.

Henry loved & cherished all his family, relatives, friends, and coworkers. One of his many special ways of showing his love for people was to cook good food to fill everyone’s bellies.

A small celebration for Henry’s life will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Amelia Recreational Center in Morgan City, LA. (ADDRESS: 2109 Duhon Blvd., Morgan City, LA, 70380). All family & friends are encouraged to cook and bring dishes to the celebration. Please contact Emilee Migues for RSVP and information (228-243-5680). Due to the COVID virus, there will be limited occupancy, masks are requested to be brought & worn, and social distancing procedures are please practiced by everyone attending to celebrate Henry’s wonderful life.